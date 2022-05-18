Controversial city pastor Martin Ssempa is considering doing serious music that he hopes will dominate the airwaves very soon.

The city pastor showed his seriousness by disclosing that he also rebranded from his usual name to “Gabriel Baba Gwanga Mujje” before revealing that he is in studio working on new music projects.

To prove that he intends to actively join the music business, Pastor Martin Ssempa disclosed how he recorded a song with local rapper Gravity Omutujju sometime back advising about homesexuality.

Pastor Ssempa also bragged about how he was once East Africa’s champion in break-dance competitions back in the days when he was still a youth.

He intends to perform his songs wherever he will be booked, whether at the bar or in church just to help spread the gospel to each part of the world that he can reach.

He declined being compared to the likes of Fresh Daddy noting that he is far much better than them in all aspects of life.