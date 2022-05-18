Veteran music producer Didi, real name Abdul Karim Muchwa, is being accused by his ex-baby mama Nakyanzi Pollini of child neglect.

Nakyanzi Pollini explained that she met Producer Didi six years back when she was still in high school.

At the time, Didi was one of the music producers topping the charts in town. The two dated and later gave birth a child.

As time went by, Didi Muchwa got challenges and ended up being imprisoned.

When he was released from prison in 2014, Didi completely stopped taking care of his child that he had with Nakyanzi.

From that time, Nakyanzi and her mother are the ones who have been taking full care of Didi’s child but for all these years, the daughter who was named Kombigo Hellen Kandi has been pestering them requesting to meet her dad physically and have a chat with him.

Also Read: How Panadol Wa Basajja ruined Producer Didi’s career

The now eight-year-old girl reasons that she wants to meet her father so that he could help in facilitating her school fees since it is a huge challenge for her mother and grandmother.

Didi got me pregnant after I finished school. He promised to take care of me and the baby. He gave his daughter a name after birth but ever since he got problems he has never returned to the child’s life. Nakyanzi

During an interview, the tearful Nakyanzi went down on both her knees and asked Didi to take full care of his daughter.

She also requested to be forgiven in case she committed any offense against him and to rather hate her but not their daughter.

In the same interview, the daughter with teary eyes requested to meet Producer Didi so that she can have a light chat with her dad rather than only see him on TV.