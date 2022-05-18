Over the weekend, many ardent local entertainment followers’ eye-brows were raised when Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega displayed a new tattoo with the singer’s initials inked onto his shoulder.

Spice Diana’s tattoo on manager Roger Lubega’s shoulder left most of the followers with mixed reactions and raised speculations of a possible relationship affair between the two.

This is not the first time that rumors have gone wild disclosing that manager Roger and Spice Diana are an item but the latter keeps on dispelling the allegations.

The tattoo having caused a stir on social media, Bukedde TV’s Josephat Sseguya also disclosed one of Spice Diana’s hidden secret.

During his daily morning show, Josephat revealed that Spice Diana also inked herself with a tattoo of manager Roger’s name underneath her breasts.

Sseguya painted a picture of how the two could be having a bond which is more than just being friends and workmates.