After the success of his hit single “Akahama”, Allan Toniks has been giving his fans a sneak preview of his preparations to unveil his album “AWO” on his social media platforms.

The album is being produced under the Evoke Uganda label in collaboration with various producers and is set to be officially launched early next month.

According to the sentiment around his updates, fans are eagerly anticipating his first-ever album, especially after his two-year hiatus from music (2015-2017).

Toniks has since then got a full team with Evoke Uganda and is gearing up to make his mark with his first-ever album.

Jeremiah Ainebyona who is managing the artiste’s P.R mentioned that Evoke Uganda is dedicated to making Toniks an international sensation in all aspects even outside of music.

“Toniks is an extremely talented artist. This new album is not only going to showcase his vocal abilities but also his writing and production skills.” Jeremiah said.

Also Read: I gave Zambia’s Roberto a huge boast in the music industry – Allan Toniks

The Evoke team believes that the fact that Toniks’ fanbase is dedicated to his unique style of music and it has made it easier for him to pick and choose the right time for his return.

Despite his break from music, Toniks has remained buoyant in areas like acting and has featured in Uganda’s new sensational TV series “Kyadala”.

The two-year COVID-19 restrictions led Allan on an extraordinary journey to where he found himself focused on putting together an embodiment of his best work yet with futuristic collaborations in his foresight.

Staying true to his RnB roots majority of the songs on the album are expected to induce a lot of emotion and first love nostalgia.

With the music industry thinking that artists cannot risk so much as a week away from the permanent bustle of social media or playlists for fear that clever marketing or cleverer algorithms push audiences to another act, Toniks’ has every intention to make his comeback is very loud and grand.

About Allan Toniks

Allan Toniks born Allan Ampaire is a Ugandan singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer.

He has worked and shared stages with several local and international artists including the Goodlyfe Crew, P Square, General Ozzy (Zambia), Proff (Kenya), Petersen Zagaze (Zambia) among others.

Allan describes his style of music as Urban RnB and he has been nominated for and won several awards in past years.

Toniks participated in and emerged winner of the 2015 Airtel Trace Music Star Competition, celebrity edition.