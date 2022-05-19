The ayo MTN Claim Campaign activation to create awareness about the campaign kicked off at the start of the week with TV personality Tuff B spearheading the campaign drive.

The aYo Claim Campaign awareness team visited different markets within the Kampala Central region including Nakawa market, Kitintale market, Ggaba market, and Kalerwe market.

What is aYo?

aYo MTN is an easy way to get hospital cover and life cover.

aYo provides you with a fast, convenient, and easy-to-use insurance right on your mobile phone. You enjoy hospital and life insurance cover through airtime deduction (Recharge with Care)

aYo will be introducing aYo Senkyu Cover very soon. aYo Senkyu Cover will allow you to use your Senkyu points to get MyHospital and MyLife Insurance cover valid for 30 days.

MyLife cover pays out to your family in the unfortunate event of your passing, and MyHospital cover is paid straight into your MTN Mobile Money account if you spend one night or more in hospital due to an accident.

What does this mean for the MyFreeCover customer?

Customers no longer get Recharge with Care MyFreeCover accumulated out of airtime recharge. To get aYo Cover, existing aYo AutoBoost customers will continue loading airtime, and the AutoBoost amount that was set up as premium will enable them to get cover. No more free cover.

New customers, on the other hand, will have to sign up to aYo PAID-FOR Cover and set up an AutoBoost, this sets a fixed amount, that you choose, to be directed to your insurance cover every time you load MTN airtime.

How to get Paid for cover?

Dial *296# to sign up, then select option 9 – MyBoost, followed by option 2 – MyAutoBoost to select how much airtime you wish to be deducted from every airtime recharge.

You can also choose to do a once-off Boost to purchase cover You get 5% of the AutoBoost amount in form of a BONUS.

For example; If you AutoBoost with UGX 200/-, it is multiplied by 100 for MyHospital cover or 1000 for MyLife cover hence generating a cover of 20,000/- MyHospital cover or 200,000/- MyLife cover respectively.

How to sign up?

It’s easy to sign up for MyHospital cover and MyLife cover using your mobile phone. aYo products are only available to MTN pre-paid subscribers. You must be over 18 and under 65 to qualify. There’s no waiting period. So, sign up today!

If you are a Policyholder, beneficiary / MyLovedOne or MyCaretaker, you can claim directly from your cellphone via USSD (for Recharge with Care: *296#, for Send with Care: *165*1*4#) so you don’t waste time with paperwork or queues.

How to claim using WhatsApp

Claiming on aYo is easier than before. Using your phone, you can now send us all the documents we need to process your claim.

You can upload your claim documents by WhatsApp. Simply WhatsApp the word ‘Hi’ to 0779595481 and our helpful chatbot Papa Ayo will guide you through every step of submitting your claim documents.