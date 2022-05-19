Singer Sheebah Karungi notes that if she had an option to leave Uganda, she would’ve left longtime ago because of the depression caused by fans and media.

Sheebah, being a Ugandan citizen, finds herself loving her country regardless of the toxicity she faces from a section of some individuals who don’t wish her well.

The singer disclosed that many people cause others a lot of depression due through gossiping about them behind closed doors and in the media.

The self-styled Swagg Mama believes that all the depression and anxiety that some people go through is most times caused by people close to them.

I love Ugandans so much because I’m also a Ugandan and I don’t have where to run to but if I had, I would have left Uganda long ago. I would have simply left because you sometimes bring us a lot of depression. The depression is not caused by strangers but by our very own. Sheebah Karungi

Sheebah made the statements as she narrated her ordeal of how a Nigerian promoter was telling a Ugandan promoter to always pay artists fully for their works.