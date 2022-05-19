While at Eddy Yawe’s birthday celebrations, Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine shared a light moment together on the back of months of trolls from the former towards the NUP leader.

While at Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday celebrations, Jose Chameleone warned Bobi Wine’s fans to stop threatening him for being associated with NRM.

That was not the first time the Leone Island boss was taking a dig at Bobi Wine, his party NUP, and his fans.

Their rift, away from the long music beef, is believed to have been caused by NUP’s denial to give Chameleone a ticket during his Lord Mayoral aspirations.

Chameleone has since mocked the self-styled Ghetto Gladiator and those around him for not giving him a chance to exploit his political ambitions.

Their differences have caused a rift between their respective fans especially on social media, most of whom had started believing that the artistes are sworn enemies that will never share good moments again.

On Tuesday, however, the two hugged out their differences during Bobi Wine’s elder brother Eddy Yawe’s birthday celebrations at Racers Bar, Bukoto.