Singer Vivian Tendo reveals that she misses Yese Oman Rafiki, wants a set of twins, and shares her beauty tips in this Instagram Question and Answer session.

Which schools did you go to?

Nakasero Primary School, St. Kizito Learning Centre, Makerere College School, Mityana Secondary School, and Kyambogo University.

Which combinations did you offer (in school) and what points did you get?

My combination doesn’t exist (laughs) but well, I offered MLA/ICT (Music, Literature, Art). I got 13 points.

What products do you use on your hair? It looks so nice.

I use S. Control and Eco.

Why don’t you plait? You look so beautiful when you plait.

I’m not comfortable with hair.

How do you manage that hairstyle?

I do my hair most of the time. I got the products for myself at home and I apply them whenever I need to. So I don’t have to go to the salon all the time.

What do you use for your skin?

Johnson Baby products.

Who does your makeup?

Tianah Artistry. She is so gifted!

What’s your favorite color?

Honestly, I don’t have a favorite color. I just love anything that looks cute.

Who is your role model?

Myself.

Who is your favorite musician?

Vivian Tendo.

What inspired you to be such a fantastic artist?

Thanks dear. My love for music has always been my biggest inspiration.

I liked you because of Irene Ntale and BTW, of all parts, why did you choose to tattoo that part?

Thanks. I wanted my tattoo where it can be seen because it speaks of hope and strength. (Vivian Tendo has a tattoo of the bible verse “Jeremiah 29:11” on her right arm.)

Do you ever look up to Irene Ntale? Because you sound the same. Do you ever think of doing a collabo with her?

Maybe. She has always been my favorite artist.

Who is your favorite make artist in Uganda and who would you like to have a collabo with?

The list is endless.

You and Yese (Oman Rafiki), are you in good terms?

I think.

Do you miss him?

I do.

Are you a virgin?

I’ll have to ask my baby.

When do we get to know your baby boo?

When he is ready.

Is it true you are now married to Musa (Atagenda)?

Uhm (laughs).

When is your introduction?

I’m gonna ask him (laughs). I’m engaged.

When are you planning to get married?

When Jesus says “Yes”

Who is our Mr. Right?

Not yet found.

Do you plan to have kids?

So much. I love kids.

How many kids would you like to have?

Any, as long as twins are part of the package.

What is your dream birthday party?

A party in the presence of my grandmum.

Lights off or lights on?

Depends on what I’m doing (laughs). If it’s sleeping, OFF!

More about Vivian Tendo

Born on 16th January 1998, in Kampala, Uganda, Vivian Tendo Ntubiro a.k.a Vivian Tendo is a singer and songwriter. The RnB and Reggae artist started doing music in 2016.

She studied at Kyambogo University where she graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in Arts degree majoring in Music and Literature in September 2021.

She says that music has always been her passion but she was greatly influenced by Irene Ntale whom she regards as her inspiration.

Vivian Tendo rose to fame with her breakthrough song titled Hajjati wa Hajji which received massive airplay around the country.

She has since released several other top songs like Mu Kati, Beautiful, Onyango, Timango, Leero, Bwolwawo, Maama, Hello (feat. Tuff B), among others.

Vivian Tendo parted ways with her first record label Route Entertainment in late 2021 after falling out with her mentor and longtime manager, also producer, Yese Oman Rafiki.