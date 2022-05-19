Rising dancehall gem Ratigan Era has come through with an uplifting new video for his latest streamlined Afro-beats track titled “Up Top”.

Ratigan Era’s “Up Top” is an energetic blend of afrobeat and highlife tunes that will automatically get you hooked up based on its remarkable horns.

On this new track, Ratigan Era expounds his versatility in the range of his voice. Without any doubt, the rising dancehall singer is destined for great heights with this kind of music that he is releasing.

He has arguably set the pace and standard for the rest of the dancehall artists in Uganda since his highly anticipated floor filler is going to cause them sleepless nights.

About Ratigan Era

From a very tender age, Ratigan Era learned to sing in church and school. While growing up, he was influenced by artists such as Enya and Angelique Kidjo.

Later he ventured into Jamaican dancehall and looked up to deejays like Vybz Kartel and Busy Signal.

In 2016, he decided to skip football training sessions and opted to go to the studio hence recording “Drop it” off the Moskato Riddim. He never attended training again but spent time voicing several songs.

Since 2017, Ratigan has been working constantly with celeb DJs like Bexxx-A-DJ from Uganda and Kid

Gringo from Germany.

With the unfiltered African dancehall sound and his unique voice, this young artist has a very promising future.

The beats to the new song were done by Reality Mad One, mixed by Jonas Kivikoski, and mastered by Alexander von Hoersten from Boasty Records in Germany.

The visuals were shot and directed by Spitfire Family. Check them out below: