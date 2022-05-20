Just a few moments ago, the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) Electoral Commission maintained that they are to stick to voting for the different positions in the looming elections via SMS.

However, singer Manisul Ssemanda a.k.a King Saha thinks the SMS option is not smooth and transparent enough to have a free and fair election process.

King Saha has continued to show his dissatisfaction in the process by challenging UMA through his lawyers of Lukwago & Co. Advocates.

King Saha hands in his nomination forms to UMA EC Chairman Jeff Ekongot at the Uganda National Theatre

Based on a letter spotted by this website, King Saha and his lawyers point out a few things that they believe have not yet been set to standard to have a smooth electoral process.

He reasons that to date, the association has failed to avail the presidential candidates with the voters’ register.

He goes on to request the association to display and avail the voters’ register to all candidates.

Saha also calls for the halting of the holding of online voting requesting because he believes that the process should be streamlined to ensure a free and fair process.