In her new song titled Nabaleka, Sheebah Karungi brags about how she left her critics very far behind before flashing her awards to confirm her star status!

“Big up to all of you that gossip about us, your gossip makes us famous,” Sheebah partly sings in Luganda in the first verse.

Nabaleka comes just a few months after she left Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep crew under unclear circumstances.

It also drops a week after her claims of being sexually assaulted by an undisclosed public figure before a performance at a private party.

“Nabaleka” is a Luganda word that translates to “I Left Them”. In the chorus, the self-styled Swagg Mama sings “Nabaleka emabega, nafuna gwe nembaleka emabega.”

In many ways, the song produced by Nessim Pan Production is a direct hit toward her haters and critics who wish the worst for her.

Dressed as a female gangster with an attitude, Sheebah outdoes herself to showcase her “Bad Gyal” side. The costumes bring out the image quite perfectly.

Shot on her own boat named the Queen Karma Cruise, the new visuals give a refreshing sight to the eye and showcase the boss that she is.

It also shows that no matter what she has been through in life, Sheebah has diehard fans that will walk with her through the worst times.

She also showcases the several awards that she has won over the years at the end of the video, which proves the winner that she is.

The only criticism this song might receive, just like several of her past songs, is lyrical maturity. For a fact though, it will make you dance and feel a certain typa way.

Aaronaire outdoes himself in directing the script that embeds Sheebah’s message visually. Coupled with the exciting location, camera angles, and coloring, it is the video to watch.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: