The bad blood between two ex-lovers Nina Kankunda alias Nina Roz and Alfred Ojambo Andrew a.k.a Daddy Andre seems to have taken a new twist with the former accusing the latter of making off with her Mark X ride.

In the case currently opened at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS), Nina Roz reported the matter after going days without seeing the car that she had lent to Daddy Andre.

Based on the statement that Nina Roz gave at CPS, she disclosed that she went to a car bond in 2020 with Daddy Andre and negotiated to buy a Toyota Mark X registration number UBF 156C at Ugx21m.

They paid an installment of Shs10m cash and Nina Roz signed an agreement as the buyer with Daddy Andre as the witness. They took the car to ease their transportation.

After some time, she collected the balance and gave it to Daddy Andre to clear the remaining balance on the car debt but the ‘Sikikukweka’ singer instead put the logbook in his name.

Nina Roz didn’t notice that Daddy Andre had changed the logbook names to his own.

After a while, the Producer sent a friend to pick up the car pretending he was going to use it and return but from that moment, Nina has never seen the car again.

Nina went to the police and reported a stolen car. The police responded and arrested a car broker who led them to a Barnard who bought the car.

It was discovered that the logbook was changed from Daddy Andre’s name to Barnard’s. Patrick Onyango said they are going to talk to Daddy Andre and Nina and see how they go about the matter.

The police are now planning to have both Nina Roz and Daddy Andre in a closed-door meeting to settle their disagreements and come to final conclusion.