Pastor Martin Ssempa and Franklin Mondo Mugisha seem to have a long and interesting controversial history of life as friends.

Recently, Pastor Mondo appeared on TV accusing Pastor Ssempa of teaching and introducing him to puffing and using toxic substances like weed and cocaine.

When the allegations fell in Pastor Ssempa’s ears, he was quick to deny the rumors. He went ahead to label Mondo as one of the pastors who have played a great role in blackmailing other Ugandan pastors.

While still explaining the ill things that Mondo has done to drag Pastors in the mud, Pastor Ssempa recounted how Mondo one time put him at gunpoint threatening to throw him out of the city.

There is a time when Pastor Mondo put me on gun point. That was during the period when we were hitting a certain city pastor so hard over teaching young children bad manners. Pastor Mondo came and pointed a gun to my head. So, I don’t understand whether he is a pastor or a security agent. I really don’t understand what he is up to. Pastor Martin Ssempa

When Pastor Ssempa was squeezed to reveal why Mondo put him at gunpoint, he explained that the incident happened because he was defending the pastor they were grilling over the unwanted sexual practices in Uganda.