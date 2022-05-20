Kiggundu Fred, commonly known as Simple K, has yet again grabbed news headlines by dragging singer-turned-presidential advisor Full Figure to the Chief Magistrate’s court in Makindye in the matter of declaration of parentage of an infant Museveni Kairos Pearl.

Simple K dragged Full Figure to court after several failed attempts of requesting the latter to let him see their child.

He claims he is the rightful dad to Full Figure’s baby boy and he explained that he met her at a popular hangout in Makindye called Calendar bar, had a chat, and later hooked up a few years ago.

As their relationship grew, he ballooned Full Figure but when the time came to give birth, the faded singer instead christened the baby boy Museveni after President Museveni.

It was at a time Full Figure was very close to the first family during the 2021 general elections campaigns period.

When the election period got done, Simple K revealed how he was the dad to Full Figure’s son but she heavily rubbished his claims.

Apparently, Simple K has continued to applly pressure on singer Jennifer “Full Figure” Nakangubi demanding for a DNA test for their chil.

He is willing to do anything in the right way so that he can get full rights to the child. He adds that he also wants to give his son names from his clan and take on his fatherly duties and roles.