On the back of the success of ‘Onina’, local singer Baza Baza has released yet another big jam titled ‘Yaaye’ in which he cries for love.

Baza Baza, real name Michael Nyanzi, had a big breakthrough with Onina, a song that dropped amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

To date, Onina is still dominating the airwaves and is a fans’ favorite in different parts of the country, garnering the artist a good number of fans in such a short time.

Baza Baza looks forward to consolidating his grip on the mainstream music industry and a few days ago released yet another song he expects to enjoy the same success Onina achieved.

In the new song titled Yaaye, Baza Baza showers his lover with all the praises, emphasizing how she always impresses him with her unique ways.

The song was produced by Prof. Eli and Ronie, and mastered by HerbertSkillz who gave it retro flow

The visuals were directed by the multitalented Jah Live and the camera angles, coloring, and choreography, among several other factors make it an eyeful. Take a gaze below: