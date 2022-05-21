Nigerian singer, songwriter, and model Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, will be performing in Kampala at the Blankets and Wine event.

The 19-year-old singer will be touching down in the +256 to headline the 10th edition of Blankets and Wine event that is slated to take place on 24th July 2022 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The youngster who is famous for her infectious single “Bloody Samaritan” is to treat pleasure seekers to thrilling vibes from her tank that is filled with a couple of other good jams.

Some of her other uplifting tracks include Away, Beggie Beggie, Runaway, Fashion Killer, Love Don’t Cost A Dime, Lonely among many other singles from her Dangerous album.

Ayra Starr’s coming to town at the 10th edition of the Blankets and Wine means that the event will definitely be one to look out for come July as all roads will lead to Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Born in Cotonou, Benin, Ayra Starr began a fashion career at the age of 16 with Quove Model Management before deciding to pursue music.

She is currently signed under Marvin Records record label.