Up-and-rising singer Vamos 256 has shared the amazing visuals to his first song under Fenon Records Management dubbed “KonKona”.

Konkona is a Luganda word which can loosely be translated to mean “Knock At The Door Way”.

The song is a love tune where Vamos 256 avails himself for his girlfriend, requesting to spend some time with her.

While watching the video, it starts with Vamos 256 knocking at his girlfriend’s door before she lets him in and they spend some quality time together.

The song has a sweet love message that individuals in rla relationship can dedicate to their loved ones when they pay them a visit.

Unlike other videos, “Konkona” has some uniqueness around the 3rd minute as Vamos takes a break to show off some artistic dance skills and acting.

Vamos 256 is managed by Night Sky Talent Management who act as his bookings agent.

The song was produced by Steve Jean at Fenon Records and the video shoot & directed by Edrine Paul. Take a look at the video below: