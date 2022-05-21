The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) Electoral Commission Committee has responded to King Saha’s request to halt the elections.

UMA made the postponement announcement through a letter they shared on their social media pages explaining that the process has been halted for two more weeks.

The association postponed the elections following pressure from the public citing that the process lacks lots of credibility that will ensure a free and fair election.

Also Read: King Saha, Lawyers challenge UMA online voting, want the elections halted

According to Mr. Geoffrey Ekongot the voting was pushed forward to streamline the process.

He explained that as an association, they recommend more time for candidates to understand the process.