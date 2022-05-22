Events and night club deejay Baguma Allan, better known as DJ Big Allan, has shared the instrumental version for his song titled “Celebration”.

Celebration, as the title to the song suggests, is all about celebration, having fun, chilling, and nothing less.

In its instrumental version, one feels the vibes of celebrating and spending quality time in jovial moods without stressing.

He aims at getting recognized and becoming an international deejay who will be able to get booked by different events promoters across Africa to entertain pleasure seekers as he shows off his skills.

DJ Big Allan was born on December 16, 1996, in Kawempe, Kampala, Uganda.

His vision is to make it big and have a name for himself who more young people with dreams of joining the deejaying business can look up to and get inspired.