Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) Presidential hopeful Cindy Sanyu once again took a swipe at her nemesis Sheebah Karungi saying she is no longer a full dummy.

Cindy Sanyu explained that since Sheebah separated with her long-term nine-year manager Jeff Kiwa, she now understands the hustle needed in the music business.

The mother of two threw shed at Sheebah during an interview on Galaxy FM while responding to a question that was directed to her; to compare whether Sheebah is talented or just lucky to be where she is at the moment.

None of us is just lucky. We have both worked hard to be where we are. People only remember the time when she met Jeff but before Jeff, she was hustling. Cindy Sanyu

Also Read: You told us to go to our mothers when we needed help – Fans remind Cindy Sanyu

On the comparison whether they are both talented and hard working, Cindy stressed that Sheebah takes half-and-half although talent-wise, she doesn’t stand a chance.