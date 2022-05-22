Dancehall singer Ayire Saddam a.k.a Vyper Ranking’s relationship status has for long not been known by his followers.

Vyper Ranking’s silence about his love life has always left many of them confused and speculating what he is up to since he is a handsome, and a vibrant man.

While sharing with MBU on the female celebrity he would like to date, Vyper Ranking openly disclosed that he has crush on Swangz Avenue singer Winfred Nakanwagi alias Winnie Nwagi.

Vyper Ranking revealed that he likes Winnie Nwagi’s no-nonsense attitude and body shape because he is attracted to thick women.

The Bantu Entertainment singer went on to disclose how he dreams of the day he will open up to Nwagi and see if she will accept his request of being her better half.