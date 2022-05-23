Dancehall star Ziza Bafana, real name Richard Kasendwa, brags about his skills in rearing “animals” in his new song dubbed ‘Ensolo’.

This year alone, Ziza Bafana has dropped three projects already including Mukama Webale, Am Blessed (feat. Rashy K), and Controlle (feat. Flona).

He adds Ensolo to his 2022 track list, a new dancehall song which is already making rounds at several night hangouts.

For the Dancehall star that he is, Ziza Bafana continues to show his unique set of skills through the lyrics, composition, and flow of the new song.

The title “Ensolo” translates to “Animal.” In the song, Bafana sings about how he is the chief herder of animals

“Ensolo, nze nina okulunda ensolo, njagala nsolo…nze mulaalo alunda ensolo…” goes the Chorus of the song that several critics have cited to have a hidden meaning.

He brags about how he is the hunter, farmer, and rearer of animals and how he uses his stick to get the best out of them. Yeah, that!

The audio was produced by T.O.N and the visuals have already been shot and we await their release soon.

For now, catch the ‘Nsolo’audio below: