Singer Rebecca Kwikiriza alias Chosen Becky has shared her experience about the first time she wore a fake bum.

The “Bankuza” hit singer disclosed that the first day she wore it she got embarrassed.

She explained that when she tried it out, it displaced itself from the right position and caused her discomfort.

Before she could even think of placing it back in position, a stranger told her to fix it back since he saw it displaced.

From that moment, Chosen Becky vowed never to deck fake bums again.

My first time wearing a fake bam was not good because it displaced itself and people could easily see it. Chosen Becky