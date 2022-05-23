Singer John Blaq, real name John Kasadha, links up with rapper Suspekt Leizor on this brand new song titled ‘Banger’.

Of late, Ssuna Ben has become a trending figure in Uganda’s music space with his unique music style which has caught several music fans by surprise.

Dubbed “Ebinyanya”, his trademark mixes fused with local dancehall transitions have made him relatively popular in recent months.

Suspekt Leizor

Could it be the next way to go for most actors in the local industry? It seems like, especially if we are to listen to John Blaq’s new song.

Titled ‘Banger’, the new song features local rapper Suspekt Leizor, real name Ricky Mwaya, who adds his catchy lines to it.

Produced by T.O.N, the song seems like a test to see if hardcore dancehall fused with new skool vibes can be appreciated.

Take a listen to ‘Banger’ below: