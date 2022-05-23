

Geofrey Twinamatsiko, Muzamiru Wasswa and Agnes Naluwooza were the first lucky winners of brand-

new Toyota succeed cars in the fourth edition of the highly rewarding MTN MoMo Nyabo promotion dubbed MoMo Nyabo Waaka.

Following the draw that was televised on Thursday last week, in which the three car winners were

announced, the MTN MoMo team headed to Masaka City last week to hand over the first of 24 Toyota Succeed cars to Geofrey Twinamatsiko, who was in disbelief of his great luck until the car was handed over to him amidst celebrations from his family, friends and well-wishers.

On Saturday dozens of people stormed Wasswa Muzamiru’s home in Nansana this weekend to witness and celebrate the handing over process of the second MTN’s Momo Nyabo Toyota Succeed car.

In an interview, 34-year-old Wasswa expressed his gratitude towards the MTN team saying that he had just lost his job of being a special-car driver. Wasswa also lost a child two weeks back.

“What a miracle MTN has performed in my life! I am going to resume making money but this time round in my own car, that I have got by simply depositing 20,000shillings,” he happily said.

The MoMo Nyabo convoy later headed to Namagunga, where they still carried on the purpose of creating awareness of Momo Nyabo promotion and also delivered a third Toyota Succeed car to lucky Winner Agnes Naluwooza.

“This is the first car I am owning in my entire life. I can’t explain what I feel in my heart but thank you so much MTN Momo Nyabo Waaka. This is a dream come true,” said 48-year-old Naluwooza.

Naluwooza who is currently working as a school cook in one of the schools in Namagunga emphasized that this is a turning point in her life and urged Ugandans to continue using mobile money to stand a chance to win.

To take part in the promotion, customers have to simply deposit twenty thousand shillings on their MTN MoMo accounts.

Apart from the 24 Toyota Succeed cars that are up for grabs, MTN MoMo is also giving away Ugx.100,000/= to 2,000 winners every week.

In this fourth edition of MTN MoMo Nyabo Waaka promotion, 2.5 billion shillings will be awarded to over 16,000 MTN MoMo customers and agents across the country.

As the MoMo Nyabo promotion continues, Ugandans are cautioned to be aware of conmen, emphasizing that all winners are to be contacted only by 0312120000, which is the official calling number from MTN.

MTN has also urged customers to ensure that their MTN mobile money simcards are registered fully in the same names reflected on their National Identifications. This can be done at any service center country wide.