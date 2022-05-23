MTN Uganda has contributed Ugx.35Million shillings to support the Catholic church’s preparations for the forthcoming Uganda Martyrs day celebrations.

This support is hinged on a long-standing relationship between MTN and the Catholic fraternity, that has seen MTN extend support to its initiatives over the past years.

Out of the 35Million shillings, Ugx.10Million will go towards boosting the new Archbishop, Paul Ssemwogerere’s preparations for Martyrs Day, while Ugx.25Million shillings will go towards the Fort portal Catholic Diocese, which is set to lead this year’s Martyrs’ Day Celebrations in Namugongo, on the 3 rd of next month.

MTN Uganda’s General Manager for Human Resources, Michael Ssekadde handed over the cheque to Msgr. Charles Kasibante, on behalf of the Catholic Archbishop, Paul Ssemwogerere, in an event held in Kampala, today at the parent cathedral of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Uganda -St. Mary’s Cathedral- Rubaga. Another cheque of Ugx.25Million shillings will be handed over to the Fort Portal Catholic Diocese on Monday 23 rd May.

Michael Ssekadde hailed the Catholic church for its steadfast commitment and resilience towards spiritually nurturing the community amidst the numerous challenges they face today.

“Religious institutions serve a critical role in nurturing us. Therefore, we as MTN feel greatly honored and humbled to be associated with the catholic church as they prepare to celebrate a historic landmark of faith. We pledge to support the Catholic church to ensure a fruitful celebration of the Uganda Martyrs’ day,” Ssekadde said.

Ssekadde further wished the catholic community a blessed martyrs’ Day celebration. MTN Uganda has over the years supported various Catholic dioceses in organizing this historically important religious day that attracts pilgrims from far and wide.