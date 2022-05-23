Over the weekend, local singer Stabua Natooro and her family were in jubilations celebrating her first born daughter Shakira Nabaliisa upon the successful completion of her studies.

Shakira Nabaliisa graduated with a Bachelors degree in Medical Imaging from Ernest Cook Ultrasound Research and Education Institute (ECUREI).

The news of her daughter’s graduation left Stabua Natooro feeling proud about the achievement that her first born has notched.

The overjoyed singer shared the news across her social media platforms thanking God for the milestone.

She also thanked Shakira’s husband Dr. Saadi Watabu for supporting her to complete her education.

Apparently, Stabua Natooro’s daughter is the Director of Stana Medical Center located in Wakiso.

Congratulations Shakira Nabaliisa!