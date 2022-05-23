Overview: 'African Music' Refined! "Deluxe” albums are typically re-released versions of albums, usually including new songs, live performances, acoustic versions and other bonuses.

Very soon, Swangz Avenue singer and songwriter Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi will be blessing our ears with a Deluxe version of her “African Music’ album.



Some deluxe albums have new artwork, while others use the same artwork as the original release.

According to the “Craving You Heavy” singer, the new version of her album that she has been working on will be dropping soon.

She made the announcement through her Twitter account over the weekend as she disclosed her excitement about the refined sound.

DELUXE ALBUM ON THE WAY.. SOUND IS MAAADDDD Azawi

More updates about the release dates and tracks on it will be communicated later when we gather full details.

Azawi, since breaking onto the scene, has been a darling for most music lovers across the continent. She hasn’t disappointed any bit and we can’t wait for this Deluxe.

