Radio personality Bina Baibe reveals how she once had sex out in the open at UMA Showgrounds, Lugogo with her then boyfriend.

Robina Mbabazi Mulera, better known as Bina Baibe, presents the Mubeezi show on Dembe FM between 10am and 1pm.

Her fanbase is filled with both the youths and older generations as they enjoy not only her deep voice but her expert opinions on relationship matters.

Once in a while though, she loosens up especially during her YouTube talk shows with fellow radio presenter and close friend Doreen Nasasira.

Recently, while hosting Spice Diana on their online show, Bina Baibe and Nasasira questioned to know which is the strangest place each of them has had sex.

Spice Diana said she once had sex in the car, to which Bina Baibe as well confessed.

“I’ve ever had it in the car too but those things in the car are funny. They’re nice but how do we even fit? Do you see that I am so tall? There is a way I fit in the car and I wonder,” Bina Baibe pointed out.

She further revealed another time she had it out in the open at UMA Showgrounds, Lugogo.

Let me tell you something. The strangest place I’ve had it was at UMA Showgrounds, out in the open. I was already working on TV and radio. A hug led to something else and all of a sudden we’re on the wall and then I noticed after we had finished after somebody passed. Each time I pass that place, I remember. Bina Baibe