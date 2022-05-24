Recently, KFM presenter Doreen Nasasira, Spice Diana, and Dembe FM’s Bina Baibe had a chat where each loosened up about their sex lives.

In the episode, the trio disclosed the strangest places that each has ever had coitus with Spice Diana revealing that she once had it in a car.

Bina Baibe went second revealing that she once had sex at UMA show grounds, out in the open as she couldn’t control her urge at the time.

The K-Zone Drive show host Doreen Nasasira then also disclosed how she once had it in the bathroom but her experience was watered down by her colleagues.

She then remembered a moment, back in the day when she had sex in a pit latrine. This seemed to shock Spice Diana, leaving her speechless.