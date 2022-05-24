Singer and Songwriter Nince Henry says that most creatives who stay in Makindye practice witchcraft while sharing fake smiles with each other.

It is widely known that Makindye is a hub for music studios and popular bars, and several musicians also reside there.

Renown songwriter Nince Henry, however, would not advise anyone to stay in Makindye because of the increased witchcraft in the area.

Nince Henry, real name Henry Ssekyanzi, advises Spice Diana, whose big mansion is also located in Makindye, to shift to a better residential area like Ntinda.

On social media, Nince Henry revealed how he feels pity for the musicians, including young boys, who waste a lot of time using juju.

Nince Henry noted that so many artists within Makindye are involved in witchcraft which they spend all their time practicing.

It’s for this reason that he would want some of his friends living in Makindye like Spice Diana to vacate the place and find better neighbourhoods in Ntinda.