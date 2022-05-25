Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo has been nominated in the Best East African Artiste of the Year category at the 2022 Headies awards.
The 15th edition of the Headies award show is slated for 12th July 2022 at the Cobb Energy Centre Atlanta, United States of America.
The list of nominated personalities in the different categories was released on Tuesday 24th May and Uganda will be represented by Eddy Kenzo.
The Big Talent Entertainment boss is nominated in the Best East African Artiste of the Year category alongside Harmonize, Meddy, Zuchu, Nikita Keeing, and Diamond Platnumz.
Below is the full list of nominees in the 2022 Headies awards:
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
- Av
- Fave
- Magixx
- Portable
- Ugoccie
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEA
- Celebrate Me – Patoranking
- Essence – Wizkid
- Joy – Falana
- Loving Is Harder – Johnny Drille
- Meji Meji – Brymo
- Somebody’s Son – Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Beats By Jayy – Golden (A-Q)
- Blaise Beatz – Sinner (Adekunle Gold feat. Lucky Daye)
- Niphkeys – Feel Good (Mohbad)
- P Priime – Ozumba Mbadiwe (Reekado Banks)
- Pheelz – High (Adekunle Gold feat. Davido)
- Sarz – Monalisa (Lojay & Sarz)
BEST R&B SINGLE
- Baby Riddim – Fave
- Beggie Beggie – Ayra Starr feat. Ckay
- Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems
- Running (To You) – Chike feat. Simi
- Promise – Niniola
- Sinner – Adekunle Gold feat. Luck Daye
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Adekunle Gold – Sinner
- Ajebo Hustlers – Loyalty
- Brymo – Meji Meji
- Falana – Joy
- Fireboy Dml – Peru
- Omah Lay – Understand
BEST RAP SINGLE
- Breathe – A-Q Feat Chike
- Crown Of Clay – Vector & Mi Abaga Feat. Pheelz
- Early Momo– Vector Feat. Goodgirl La
- Feeling – Ladipoe Feat. Bnxn
- Tycoon – Show Dem Camp Feat. Reminisce & Mojo
- Loading – Olamide Feat Bad Boy Timz
BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG
- Doings– Flavour
- Free Your Mind – Made Kuti
- Gonto – Ibejii
- Hustle – Basketmouth, The Cavemen, Bez, Dice Ailes
- Meji Meji – Brymo
- Selense – The Cavemen
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE FEMALE
- Ayra Starr – Toxic
- Liya – Alari
- Niniola – 6th Heaven
- Simi – Running to You
- Tems – Essence
- Waje – Last Time
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE MALE
- Brymo – Meji Meji
- Johnny Drille – Loving is Harder
- Oxlade – Ojuju
- Ric Hassani – When I’m Gone
- Tay Iwar – Peaking
BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE
- Bella Shmurda – Cash App Feat. Zlatan & Lincoln
- Rexxie & Mohbad – Kpk
- Mohbad – Feel Good
- Naira Marley – Koleyewon
- Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (RemixNektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix)
- Poco Lee, Portable & Olamide – Zazoo Zehh
BEST AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- Bloody Samaritan – Ayra Starr
- Bounce – Ruger
- High – Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido
- Monalisa – Lojay & Sarz
- Ozumba Mbadiwe – Reekado Banks
- Peru – Fireboy Dml
HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE
- Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan
- Fireboy – Peru
- Joeboy – Sip
- Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa
- Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix)
- Olamide Feat. Omah Lay – Infinity
- Rema – Soundgasm
- Wizkid Feat. Tems – Essence
BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Amaarae (Ghana)
- Angelique Kidjo (Benin)
- Aya Nakamura (Mali)
- Gyakie (Ghana)
- Kidi (Ghana)
- Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)
BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
- Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
- Harmonize (Tanzania)
- Meddy (Rwanda)
- Nikita Kering (Kenya)
- Zuchu (Tanzania)
BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Emel Mathlouthi (Tunisia)
- Elgrandetoto (Morocco)
- Latifa (Tunisia)
- Manal (Morocco)
- Muhamad Ramadan (Egypt)
- Soolking (Algeria)
BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Black Coffee (South Africa)
- Dj Tarico (Mozambique)
- Elaine (South Africa)
- Focalistic (South Africa)
- Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)
- Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
About Headies Awards
The Headies is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.
The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists. It is broadcast live on HipTV to viewers across Nigeria.
The 15th Headies award show will hold for the first time outside Nigeria and will be hosted by Nancy Isime.