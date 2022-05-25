Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo has been nominated in the Best East African Artiste of the Year category at the 2022 Headies awards.

The 15th edition of the Headies award show is slated for 12th July 2022 at the Cobb Energy Centre Atlanta, United States of America.

The list of nominated personalities in the different categories was released on Tuesday 24th May and Uganda will be represented by Eddy Kenzo.

The Big Talent Entertainment boss is nominated in the Best East African Artiste of the Year category alongside Harmonize, Meddy, Zuchu, Nikita Keeing, and Diamond Platnumz.

Harmonize and Eddy Kenzo

Below is the full list of nominees in the 2022 Headies awards:

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Av

Fave

Magixx

Portable

Ugoccie

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEA

Celebrate Me – Patoranking

Essence – Wizkid

Joy – Falana

Loving Is Harder – Johnny Drille

Meji Meji – Brymo

Somebody’s Son – Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Beats By Jayy – Golden (A-Q)

Blaise Beatz – Sinner (Adekunle Gold feat. Lucky Daye)

Niphkeys – Feel Good (Mohbad)

P Priime – Ozumba Mbadiwe (Reekado Banks)

Pheelz – High (Adekunle Gold feat. Davido)

Sarz – Monalisa (Lojay & Sarz)

BEST R&B SINGLE

Baby Riddim – Fave

Beggie Beggie – Ayra Starr feat. Ckay

Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems

Running (To You) – Chike feat. Simi

Promise – Niniola

Sinner – Adekunle Gold feat. Luck Daye

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Adekunle Gold – Sinner

Ajebo Hustlers – Loyalty

Brymo – Meji Meji

Falana – Joy

Fireboy Dml – Peru

Omah Lay – Understand

BEST RAP SINGLE

Breathe – A-Q Feat Chike

Crown Of Clay – Vector & Mi Abaga Feat. Pheelz

Early Momo– Vector Feat. Goodgirl La

Feeling – Ladipoe Feat. Bnxn

Tycoon – Show Dem Camp Feat. Reminisce & Mojo

Loading – Olamide Feat Bad Boy Timz

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

Doings– Flavour

Free Your Mind – Made Kuti

Gonto – Ibejii

Hustle – Basketmouth, The Cavemen, Bez, Dice Ailes

Meji Meji – Brymo

Selense – The Cavemen

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE FEMALE

Ayra Starr – Toxic

Liya – Alari

Niniola – 6th Heaven

Simi – Running to You

Tems – Essence

Waje – Last Time

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE MALE

Brymo – Meji Meji

Johnny Drille – Loving is Harder

Oxlade – Ojuju

Ric Hassani – When I’m Gone

Tay Iwar – Peaking

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

Bella Shmurda – Cash App Feat. Zlatan & Lincoln

Rexxie & Mohbad – Kpk

Mohbad – Feel Good

Naira Marley – Koleyewon

Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (RemixNektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix)

Poco Lee, Portable & Olamide – Zazoo Zehh

BEST AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Bloody Samaritan – Ayra Starr

Bounce – Ruger

High – Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido

Monalisa – Lojay & Sarz

Ozumba Mbadiwe – Reekado Banks

Peru – Fireboy Dml

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan

Fireboy – Peru

Joeboy – Sip

Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa

Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix)

Olamide Feat. Omah Lay – Infinity

Rema – Soundgasm

Wizkid Feat. Tems – Essence

BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Amaarae (Ghana)

Angelique Kidjo (Benin)

Aya Nakamura (Mali)

Gyakie (Ghana)

Kidi (Ghana)

Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)

BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Meddy (Rwanda)

Nikita Kering (Kenya)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Emel Mathlouthi (Tunisia)

Elgrandetoto (Morocco)

Latifa (Tunisia)

Manal (Morocco)

Muhamad Ramadan (Egypt)

Soolking (Algeria)

BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Black Coffee (South Africa)

Dj Tarico (Mozambique)

Elaine (South Africa)

Focalistic (South Africa)

Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

About Headies Awards

The Headies is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists. It is broadcast live on HipTV to viewers across Nigeria.

The 15th Headies award show will hold for the first time outside Nigeria and will be hosted by Nancy Isime.