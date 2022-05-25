Atabrah Entertainment singer Aybrah collaborates with female emcee Recho Rey on this brand new love song dubbed “Akageri”.

Aybrah is a fast-rising Ugandan RnB, Afro pop, Soul Singer and Songwriter, born in Kansanga on the outskirts of Kampala.

Having been exposed to the top musicians at an early age, Aybrah started singing from an early age and has been mastering the art in recent years.

He kicks off 2022 with his new single titled ‘Akageri’ on which he features Recho Rey.

Black Girl Fly rapper Recho Rey, real name Rachael Mirembe, has been quite on the low musically and the last few years could be termed “flops” in comparison to her breakthrough years.

She has rebranded and her music has gone through changes too, something which you can feel while listening to ‘Akageri’.

She compliments Aybrah’s music style to create such a beautiful masterpiece which Ugandans will enjoy as the year unfolds further.

The audio produced by Artin Pro at Axtra Nation evokes good vibes and feelings through the mature love lyrics coated by Aybrah’s sweet melodies.

The crisp clean visuals directed by Edrine Paul give the eye so much to look at; from a fashion and lifestyle point of view to the script which relays the message embedded in the lyrics.

Aybrah vows to drop more music and urges music fans to follow him on the different online streaming platforms.

Check out the new video here:

About Aybrah

Born and raised in Kansanga, a suburb of Kampala, Aybrah was bred closely to his grandmother in an extended family.

Aybrah’s hopes of doing music sparked at a tender age as he together with mother and siblings engaged in daily church choir sessions.

During his O’level at Kajjansi Progressive Secondary School, Aybrah started a nine boys gospel music group called ‘Home Clan’.

However, the music group split a year later and Aybrah moved on with only one colleague with whom he kept the candle burning till his A Level.

Aybrah’s talent in music was dimmed for almost 4years when he travelled to India for studies in Computer Engineering field.

Upon his return from India, Aybrah wasn’t at any moment hesitant to rekindle his talent at any cost.

He hustled through thin and thick till date where he holds an experience of over two years in professional music.