Bukedde TV presenter Caroline ‘Marcah’ Mirembe thanks her fans for supporting her through the first year of her hosting the ‘Oluyimba Lwo’ show.

Over a year ago, Caroline Marcah switched from Spark TV where she was presenting the LiveWire show, and joined Bukedde TV.

The changes were marred with several rumors questioning her sudden exit from the Serena-based television station.

As she joined the Industrial-area based Bukedde TV, critics wondered if she would be able to achieve what she had achieved at her former station.

It is now over a year since she started presenting the Oluyimba Lwo show and she has done relatively well on the popular weekly show.

Through her social media, Caroline Marcah celebrated her first anniversary at the station and thanked her fans for supporting her all the way.

Ba dear we made one year on “OLUYIMBA LWO” ku Bukedde TV this week. We still counting more years, double blessings and greater achievements. Thanks for walking with me always mbagala nyo bantu bange. Caroline Marcah

Congratulations Caroline!