Expectant singer Maureen Nantume has cleared the air on rumors that made rounds claiming she had welcomed a bouncing baby on Monday night.

Maureen Nantume set the point clear following pressure from her fans who requested her to comment on the rumors that had spread like wildfire on different social media platforms.

Before coming out with a post on her socials, Nantume shared a photo of her baby bump but it did little to assure her followers that she had not yet welcomed her third child on earth.

She later in the night wrote to her fans maintaining that she had not given birth before asking everyone to disregard the rumors.

She assured her followers that when she gives birth, she will let everyone know.

Whoever is spreading the rumors that I gave birth, is lying. I am yet to give birth. I am praying to God to cover me in his blood so that I can give birth safely. Maureen Nantume

About a week ago, Maureen Nantume was treated to a surprise baby shower by her close friends and family members which showed that she is close to giving birth.

Her yet-to-be-born baby will be her third child following her 22-year-old daughter Whitney, and Celine Muganza.

We wish her a safe delivery!