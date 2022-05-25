Ever since Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda ditched the UMA presidential seat for his then vice Cindy Sanyu, singer Bebe Cool had never shared his thoughts on the matter.

During a performance on Monday night, Bebe Cool noted that when he saw Ykee Benda taking on the UMA presidency role, he wanted the ground to swallow him.

Bebe Cool reasoned that he definitely knew that Ykee Benda had put himself into deep UMA troubles that he didn’t know about at all.

Knowing Ykee Benda as a simple, friendly, and calm guy, Bebe knew that he wouldn’t take long before resigning from the position.

When Ykee Benda became the UMA president, I felt like the ground should swallow me. Do you know why? He is one of the simple, friendly, and down to earth musician and on that move, he decided to taste the deep waters of challenges that I had never seen. He left the office because he didn’t want to make enemies with fellow artists because the industry is not that easy as some think. I credited you for the spirit of wanting to lead the industry to best and I want God to bless you for that. Bebe Cool

In a back stage interview, Ykee Benda disclosed that he choose to quit the role because of the hypocrisy among artists in the association and their selfish interests.