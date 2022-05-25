Going forward, you will need to prepare about Shs15m to Shs20m if you need to book singer Pallaso, real name Pius Mayanja, for a performance.

Having been consistently improving over the years, Pallaso has decided to become the most expensive artist to book for performance within Uganda.

While having an interview with Kasuku, Pallaso revealed that his brand has evolved through the years and now deserves a lift.

When asked what he considers before attaching a price to his services, Pallaso noted that it all depends on his value and how much work he has invested in his art.

He revealed that currently, he has increased his prices from Shs10m to about Shs15m – Shs20m (about USD5,500) because he has invested quite much in his art.

“Actually, we are no longer charging 10 million. We are now charging fifteen to twenty million for a performance,” Pallaso revealed.

Pallaso explained that he decided to increase his charges because he has worked hard and created good works that music fans widely appreciate.

He noted that his brand has risen from the days when he used to perform for no fee at all till today when he is worth a fortune.

Watch the full interview below: