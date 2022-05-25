Veteran music producer Tonny Houls seems to be at loggerheads with his wife following a video that was shared online of him being dragged to Police on allegations of domestic violence and vandalizing property.

Based on the video, there is clear evidence that things are not moving in the right direction for the couple.

This follows a video that shows vandalized house windows and banana plantations chopped down into pieces, something that indicates a big domestic rift.

Based on gossip stories making rounds, producer Tonny Houls is accused of beating up his wife, and in the video he is seen at the police with his wife writing statements concerning their matters.

It is further reported that the producer has been beating his baby mama for a while but the destruction of property worsened the situation.

We will keep you informed as we gather more details.