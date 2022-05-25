The Mayanja brothers; Pallaso, Jose Chameleone, and Weasel Manizo have released the new visuals of their song titled ‘Mpulira Bulungi’.

Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has always dreamt of the day he will jump on a music project together with his brothers Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Chameleone, and Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel.

Having lasted decades in the industry, one would say that it has been a long time coming but a lot has happened in the past years including beef, and other life challenges which have delayed the collabo.

The stars have finally aligned and their fans can now enjoy the fruits of unity between the Mayanjas as they drop their first collabo project dubbed “Mpulira Bulungi”

“Mpulira Bulungi” translates to “I Feel Good” and the lyrics in the song spread good vibes as the artists each reveal how good their lover makes them feel.

You get a Vocalist in Pallaso, a Raggamuffin in Weasel, and a bit of both in Jose Chameleone on this new song which will definitely trend for various reasons.

Produced by Ian Pro and mixed and mastered by HerberSkillz, Mpulira Bulungi is rich in lyrical maturity, composition, and melody.

The visuals directed by KJ Frames’ Jerome Kakande are mind-gripping as the brothers do the most to enjoy the moment that they’ve all longed to witness for a long time.

Take a gaze at the video below: