Celebrated Ugandan songstress Rema Namakula wonders why she fell so hard for her lover in her new song titled “Wandiisa Ki”.

A common composition for most of her projects, the lyrical maturity in Rema Namakula’s songs has always won over many local music fans.

She continues to do more of the same in Wandiisa Ki, a song in which she questions her lover’s charm and expresses how much affection she has for him.

“Wandiisa Ki?” translates to “What Did You Feed Me On?” Rema seems to wonder what her lover made her eat to fall so hard for him.

Away from the rich Luganda lyrics, Rema oozes melodies as she uses her trademark sweet voice to create such a sweet song.

The song was written by renowned Songwriter Ray Signature and produced by the talented Nessim Pan Production.

Rema shows off her acting skills in the clear visuals directed by multi award-winning videographer Sasha Vybz.

This year, Rema has already dropped three projects which continues to show that she is seriously back into music following her long absentia as she attended to family matters.