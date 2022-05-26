Rumor on the streets has it that former Golden Band singer Carol Nantongo is nursing a heartbreak after being dumped by her secret lover.

Carol Nantongo was allegedly ditched by her secret lover over allegations of infidelity after being spotted with a city music producer making love.

Further allegations reveal that even the Harrier Kawundo that had been gifted to her by the secret lover was reportedly taken back and the two currently don’t see eye-to-eye.

Also Read: I quit Golden band because of politics – Carol Nantongo

The said secret lover is is reportedly fed up of the singer’s late coming after her night duties and the two are said to have called it quits since they couldn’t both stand each other’s behavior.

The “Kamese Tambula” singer is tight-lipped and yet to address the rumors about her alleged break up.