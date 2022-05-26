Singer Clever J is unhappy about his brothers Jose Chameleone and Pallaso always taking him for performances and failing to pay for his services.

The “Manzi Wanani” singer opened up about his frustrations after performing at six shows and returning home without being paid.

Clever J went public and sent the message to his cousin brothers telling them how he needs payment for the services that he renders them at their shows.

Also Read: Clever J trashes claims he was bewitched by Jose Chameleone

The faded singer was heard clearly stating that he does not want to be seen begging for food yet people see him performing at different gigs outside Kampala.

He concluded by noting that it is indeed a bad habit to use and exploit someone without paying them fairly.

The challenge that I have with Chameleone and Pallaso is that ever since we started working together, it is like they opened up a war against me by scheduling me for free shows without saying anything concerning payments. That is the biggest challenge that I have with them. What I want to say is that our bonding shouldn’t again cause harm to one another. I have been advertised to perform at many shows by my brothers but I’m fed up of their acts of wanting to use me with no payment. Going forward, if someone advertises me and I fail to show up just know I wasn’t paid. I don’t want to be seen in begging people for what to eat later. And to my brothers, please whenever you advertise, make sure that you pay me. Clever J