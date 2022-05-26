Pastor Wilson Bugembe added his name to the long list of artists set to hold concerts this year by announcing his forthcoming concert dubbed “Katonda W’abanaku Mw’eno Ensonga” concert.

On Wednesday 25th May 2022, Worship House Church Nansana lead pastor Wilson Bugembe held a press conference at Bukedde TV premises.

In the presser, the celebrated Pastor, Author, Singer, and Songwriter announced his partnership with the industrial area based media station which will be at the forefront of the promotion of his concert.

The “Katonda W’abanaku Mw’eno Ensonga” concert will be held at Hotel Africana on 3rd June 2022 which also doubles as the Uganda Martyrs Day.

Also Read: Pastor Wilson Bugembe opens up on his closeness to Evelyn Namulondo

Proceeds from gate collections from the concert will be used to fund the roofing of Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s 6,000 seater church in Nansana.

Several celebrities, artistes, media personalities, and other public figures have already promised to attend the concert, to support the worship cause.

Pr. Bugembe promised to sing all his songs starting from; Kani, Ani, Yellow, Njagala Kumanya, Akawala Ako, Sibiwulira, Wanaza, Biribabitya, Lengera Embaata, and several others.