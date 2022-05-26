While announcing the dates and venue of his forthcoming concert, Pastor Wilson Bugembe also explained his increased closeness to Actress Evelyn Namulondo.

For several years now, local Actress Evelyn Namulondo has often appeared in the news columns for being a close friend to several celebrities.

Wherever you see Rema Namakula, Namulondo is always somewhere not so far away.

With the fame, she has shared a bit of criticism but mostly, rumors, some of which have been spread about her supposed romantic relationships with her male celebrity friends.

Such is the case of her closeness to Pastor Wilson Bugembe over the recent months.

Despite often dispelling these rumors, Namulondo has not been able to convince media that she is no more than just a friend to Pastor Wilson Bugembe.

The Worship House Church pastor also maintained that Evelyn Namulondo is his very good friend, someone who will be very important at the forthcoming concert.

Pastor Bugembe revealed that Namulondo will be choosing his fashion during the “ Katonda W’abanaku Mw’eno Ensonga ” concert slated for 3rd June 2022 at Hotel Africana.