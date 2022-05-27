Radio personality Collins Emeka Bareija finally settled for 933 KFM where he will be presenting the weekly K-Drive show.

At the beginning of April 2022, Collins Emeka a.k.a The Romantic Mukiga announced that he was leaving Galaxy FM where he had been hosting the Morning Saga show.

This marked the end of his one-year stint at the Kansanga-based station which he joined after leaving the now defunct Hot 100 FM in April 2021.

The future of the comedian and radio personality’s future has always confused netizens with some gossip columns stating the possibility of him joining NEXT radio.

On Friday morning, Emeka through social media confirmed that he had joined 933 KFM to co-host the K-Drive show together with Becky Nantale.

“Here we go. I’m glad to join @933kfm my new home. Let the K Drive begin. Hi @BNantale,” Emeka’s tweet read.

The K-Drive show airs every week day (Monday to Friday) starting 3pm to 7pm.

Emeka now joins a host of other media personalities who have joined the station in recent months including Faiza Salima who joined from XFM.

See more Here we go. I’m glad to join @933kfm my new home. Let the K Drive begin 🕺🕺🕺🕺. Hi @BNantale pic.twitter.com/cpYDTbG8yI — The Romantic Mukiga (@emeka_ug) May 27, 2022

He has been flooded with congratulatory messages as his friends and followers wish hik good luck on his new journey.

Well in Emeka!