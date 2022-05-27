Reports coming in from Black Market Records (BMR) reveal that singer and music producer Daddy Andre, born Andrew Ojambo, could be at loggerheads with his boss.

The reports suggest that the scandal between Daddy Andre’s and his boss Cedric Singleton is centered around misuse of funds.

The allegations indicate that the two are not in good talking terms as Daddy Andre has a lot of issues to settle with Cedric Singleton.

The fresh allegations against Daddy Andre have come quick following his ex-lover Nina Roz’s allegations that he stole her car.

A few days ago, Daddy Andre responded to Nina Roz’s allegations by issuing her with an intention to sue letter over the same car.