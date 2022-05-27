Youthful socialite Don Nasser, real name Nasser Nduhukire, has threatened to drag any media outlet that will publish falsehoods about him to court.

Don Nasser vowed through Snapchat that he will sue media people just to set an example for the rest because it will be the end of their journalism careers.

Through a thread on his Snapchat, Don Nasser bitterly stressed that he has worked tirelessly to achieve whatever he has.

It for the same reason that he finds it hurting for someone to come out of the blue and tarnish his brand.

Also Read: Teacher Mpamire embarrassingly kneels and cries for Don Nasser’s money

He explained that the false stories written about him are sponsored by some of “Kampala’s fake guys” who are trying to chase clout while using his name.

Don Nasser concluded his rant by assuring his haters that he is here to stay and openly told whoever cares to listen that if they can’t be inspired by his acts, they are free to continue hating on him.

Below is Don Nasser’s Snapchat rant: