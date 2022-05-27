Sound Makers Music and Herbertskillz are celebrating receipt of a certificated Billboard Plaque for their contribution to Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica, Reggae Lovers Edition Album with their song “In My Arms”

“In My Arms”, a song by HerbertSkillz ft Alonestar and Wayne Wonder, was produced and mixed mastered by Herbertskillz and Sound Makers Music.

It features on the international hit Compilation Album which was put together and released by Sean Contractor and his Contractor Music Group.

The album was originally going to be headlined by Akon, and but in the end was headlined by African superstar Shatta Wale (Ghana).

It also featured big names such as Sizzla, Elephant Man, Jethro Sheeran, Capleton, among others which proved to be a very wise move with the album going global immediately.

Also Read: HerbertSkillz on Joint Album With British Rapper and Ed Sheeran (INTERVIEW)

The album debuted at number 1 in Ghana in the all genre charts for several weeks, and topped reggae charts around the globe, including UK no 1 Reggae Charts, USA Charts Top Ten, and all genre album charts.

It enjoyed the shine alongside releases from Bob Marley, Disney, and Michael Jackson, Qatar Charts top 40, including the artists names in amongst legends Beyonce, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, and Ed Sheeran, in the chart.

At the same time, it rose to number 16 on the International official Billboard Charts.

The Album was hailed by the Jamaican Minister of Tourism Ed Bartlett, as an excellent link between Africa and Jamaica.

Sean Contractor congratulated all of the contributors including Uganda’s celebrated maestro Herbertskillz.

“The concept of the album was to open the African market with reggae and dancehall by using one of their own artistes — Shatta Wale from Ghana — as the face of the album,” said Sean Contractor.

“It is nice that Uganda is also represented by the talented Herbertskillz amongst the other giants of the industry,” he added.

When asked for a comment, Herbertskillz said, “I am very honoured and grateful to receive this plaque.”

“It is not an easy thing to achieve and I hope in some small way I am making a difference in the African music industry and flying the flag for my home country Uganda.

“It just goes to show the power of music in uniting people, when people work together across borders,” HeebertSkillz noted.

He thanked his fellow talented collaborators Alonestar Sheeran, Wayne Wonder, Sean Contractor, and his management, Sound Makers Music, for working so hard to make it happen.

Congratulations Herbertskillz!