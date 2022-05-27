Singer-cum-presidential advisor Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakangubi is being accused by her alleged daughter “Mc Chumi” of assaulting her.

Mc Chumi who spoke from her sick bed alleged that Full Figure thumped her to pulp to the extent of being admitted to hospital.

When Full Figure was asked why she beat up her alleged daughter severely, she first denied giving birth to Mc Chumi saying she is not her daughter.

Also Read: Simple K drags Full Figure to court, wants full parental rights of ‘Museveni Karios’

She rhen went on explain that she beat Mc Chumi because of tarnishing her name and always demeaning her in public.

Full Figure further stressed that for long, Mc Chumi has been getting free food and alcohol at different bars and restaurants using her name.

Reportedly, whenever Mc Chumi has been asked to pay the bills, she has pretended to call Full Figure while threatening the hangout owners how her mother works in State House, something the faded singer denies.

Mc Chumi says she cannot go back to work since she is not able to walk and stand on her feet. She seeks justice for the harm that Full Figure inflicted in her.