In a video shared on social media, Pallaso warns his haters to stay away as he displays a pistol tucked into the waistband of his pants.

We’re just midway into 2022 but it is already an eventful year for singer Pius Mayanja popularly known as Pallaso.

From being the most booked artist, hurting his knee and having to perform in a wheel chair, to increasing his performance charge fees , a lot has been happening in his life.

Over the years, he has been an easy pick by critics for his violent personality which was exhibited earlier on in his reincarnated career while under Team No Sleep.

Pallaso doesn’t fight anymore but don’t be fooled to attack him as he seems to have beefed up his security if we are to go by the new trending video.

The video trending online shows Pallaso, shirtless, with an unloaded pistol tucked into the waistband of his pants.

The Team Good Music singer then warns his haters not to mess with him by daring to think that he is weak.

Pallaso says, “they say we’re weak but come slow, men at work. Don’t mess with the bad man coz bad man can shoot you dead,” before pressing the trigger.

According to sources, the video was jokingly recorded on set of a recent vidoeshoot.

Watch the video below: